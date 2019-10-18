App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur facility

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the inspection between August 5-8, 2019, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE. The inspection for the oral solid facility closed without any Form 483 observation, it added. Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Lupin on Friday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Nagpur facility in Maharashtra.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the inspection between August 5-8, 2019, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE. The inspection for the oral solid facility closed without any Form 483 observation, it added. Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

The Nagpur facility is the company's largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility and has maintained a solid track record of compliance, Lupin said.

Close

"Excelling at quality and compliance is one of our top priorities and we remain committed to meeting and exceeding standards set by regulatory agencies globally," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 740.30 per scrip on BSE, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #EIR #Lupin #USFDA

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour