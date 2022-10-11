L&T Finance Holdings Q2 Net Profit seen up 32.8% YoY to Rs. 229.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings Q1 profit jumps 47% YoY to Rs 262 crore, with highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking finance company has clocked a 47.4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 262 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by fall in impairment on financial instruments. Revenue from operations declined 2.1% to Rs 2,988.40 crore during the same period YoY. The company reported highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 8,938 crore, up 148% YoY.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Finance Holdings to report net profit at Rs. 229.2 crore up 32.8% year-on-year (up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,620.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 232.8% Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 996 crore.

