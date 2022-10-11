English
    L&T Finance Holdings Q2 Net Profit seen up 32.8% YoY to Rs. 229.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    October 11, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings Q1 profit jumps 47% YoY to Rs 262 crore, with highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking finance company has clocked a 47.4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 262 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by fall in impairment on financial instruments. Revenue from operations declined 2.1% to Rs 2,988.40 crore during the same period YoY. The company reported highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 8,938 crore, up 148% YoY.

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Finance Holdings to report net profit at Rs. 229.2 crore up 32.8% year-on-year (up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,620.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 232.8% Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 996 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

