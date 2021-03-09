English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Life insurance companies see 21% rise in new business premium to Rs 22,425 crore in February

The 24 life insurance companies in the country had their collective new business premium of Rs 18,533.19 crore in the same month a year ago.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Life insurance companies registered a 21 percent rise in new business premium to Rs 22,425.21 crore in February 2021, according to data from insurance regulator IRDAI.

The 24 life insurance companies in the country had their collective new business premium of Rs 18,533.19 crore in the same month a year ago.

Among these, the country’s largest and the only state-run insurer LIC posted a 24.18 percent jump in new premium income at Rs 12,920.57 crore during the reported month, against Rs 10,404.68 crore in the year-ago month, showed the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The rest of 23 players in the private sector witnessed a 16.93 percent rise in their collective premium at Rs 9,504.64 crore as against Rs 8,128.51 crore a year ago, showed the data.

Among the private players, SBI Life posted a 62 percent jump in its new business premium in February at Rs 1,750.73 crore; HDFC Life up 20 percent at Rs 1,895.94 crore; Kotak Mahindra Life Rs 640.26 crore, up by 35.5 percent; and Max Life rose 31 percent to Rs 731.80 crore.

Close

Related stories

Canara HSBC OBC Life also witnessed a 56 percent jump in its new business premium, at Rs 186.99 crore.

Bajaj Allianz Life’s premium was up 50.3 percent at Rs 692.86 crore during the month, Future Generali Life jumps 32.1 percent at Rs 71.61 crore, while India First Life posted a 24 percent rise at Rs 185.50 crore.

However, ICICI Prudential Life posted a 19 percent decline in new premium income at Rs 1,737.03 crore during the month, Pramerica Life witnessed a 32.1 percent fall to Rs 23.18 crore; and Tata AIA Life was down 0.86 percent to Rs 354.12 crore.

Aegon Life’s new business premium plunged 59 percent to Rs 2.85 crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life fell 12.67 percent to Rs 360.37 crore, and Exide Life dropped 12.8 percent to Rs 82.66 crore.

Cumulatively, the new business premium during April-February 2020-21 of all the players was up by a marginal 0.59 percent at Rs 2,34,861.30 crore.LIC’s April-February new premium was down 3.01 percent at Rs 1,56,068.64 crore. However, the private sector saw a total increase of 8.56 percent to Rs 78,792.66 crore in the 11th month of FY21.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #India #Irdai #Life Insurance
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.