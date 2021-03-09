Life insurance companies see 21% rise in new business premium to Rs 22,425 crore in February

Representative image

Life insurance companies registered a 21 percent rise in new business premium to Rs 22,425.21 crore in February 2021, according to data from insurance regulator IRDAI.

The 24 life insurance companies in the country had their collective new business premium of Rs 18,533.19 crore in the same month a year ago.

Among these, the country’s largest and the only state-run insurer LIC posted a 24.18 percent jump in new premium income at Rs 12,920.57 crore during the reported month, against Rs 10,404.68 crore in the year-ago month, showed the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The rest of 23 players in the private sector witnessed a 16.93 percent rise in their collective premium at Rs 9,504.64 crore as against Rs 8,128.51 crore a year ago, showed the data.

Among the private players, SBI Life posted a 62 percent jump in its new business premium in February at Rs 1,750.73 crore; HDFC Life up 20 percent at Rs 1,895.94 crore; Kotak Mahindra Life Rs 640.26 crore, up by 35.5 percent; and Max Life rose 31 percent to Rs 731.80 crore.

Canara HSBC OBC Life also witnessed a 56 percent jump in its new business premium, at Rs 186.99 crore.

Bajaj Allianz Life’s premium was up 50.3 percent at Rs 692.86 crore during the month, Future Generali Life jumps 32.1 percent at Rs 71.61 crore, while India First Life posted a 24 percent rise at Rs 185.50 crore.

However, ICICI Prudential Life posted a 19 percent decline in new premium income at Rs 1,737.03 crore during the month, Pramerica Life witnessed a 32.1 percent fall to Rs 23.18 crore; and Tata AIA Life was down 0.86 percent to Rs 354.12 crore.

Aegon Life’s new business premium plunged 59 percent to Rs 2.85 crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life fell 12.67 percent to Rs 360.37 crore, and Exide Life dropped 12.8 percent to Rs 82.66 crore.

Cumulatively, the new business premium during April-February 2020-21 of all the players was up by a marginal 0.59 percent at Rs 2,34,861.30 crore.LIC’s April-February new premium was down 3.01 percent at Rs 1,56,068.64 crore. However, the private sector saw a total increase of 8.56 percent to Rs 78,792.66 crore in the 11th month of FY21.