Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC waives off charges on credit card payments

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To promote digital transactions, Life Insurance Corporation has waived off the convenience fee on all payments to the national insurer, effective December 1.

The Corporation said any credit-card originated payments towards renewal premium, new premium, or repayment of loan and interest on loans against the policies will not attract any additional charges or convenience fee its parlance, from December 1.

"This facility of free transactions using credit cards shall be applicable to and implemented across all collecting systems--card less payment and card dip/ swipe on point of sale machines," LIC, which control over 70 percent of the life insurnce market, said in a statement on Monday.

The customers can download the Mylic App to for online transactions, it added.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 09:22 pm

#Business #India #LIC #Life Insurance Corporation

