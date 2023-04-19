Lexus unveils all-new fifth generation RX in India

It is equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a Standard for driver assistance.

Lexus India on April 19 announced the launch of the all-new 5th generation Lexus RX for the Indian market. The car was unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

Available in two powertrains, the RX350h Luxury and the RX500h F-Sport+ are offered in eight and six exterior colours respectively, including a new colour variant – Sonic Copper.

It is equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a Standard for driver assistance. With features such as Direct4 Drive force, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid engine, the series promises a thrilling driving experience.

"Considering the impact of carbon emissions on the environment, Lexus is centred on electrified vehicles such as BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs that contribute to the realisation of a carbon-neutral society," the statement adds.

The vehicle is said to usher in a new era of luxury in India. The price of Lexus RX starts at Rs 95,80,000 for the RX 350hPanasonic and Rs 1,18,10,000 for the RX 500h-Panasonic

According to the press release, the Lexus RX has received an overwhelming response from customers after pre-booking was opened earlier in the year.

Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, "Ever since we unveiled the new RX at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the luxury SUV has received a phenomenal response, with booking orders crossing way beyond our expectations."

Compared to 2021, Lexus India's sales have grown by more than three times. The automaker currently provides services in 16 cities, has 23 guest touchpoints and recently introduced a Lexus Virtual Dome – a state-of-the-art virtual guest experience centre hosted on the Lexus India website.