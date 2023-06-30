Lexus to hike price of ES 300h sedan range by up to 2% from July

Lexus India would like to assure its valued customers that the company is trying its best to minimise such hikes, against various cost pressures, Lexus India President Naveen Soni said.

Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Friday said it will increase prices of ES 300h sedan range by up to 2 percent from next month in order to offset rise in input costs.

In a statement, Lexus India President Naveen Soni said the current circumstances require the automaker to raise prices of the model.

"As a part of our commitment to excellence and despite our best efforts to mitigate the effects, the current circumstances require us to raise the prices for the Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan," he noted.

"This price adjustment is purely for the Lexus ES 300h and will be effective beginning July 1, 2023," he added.

The ES 300h range starts from Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a separate statement, Lexus India said it has commenced deliveries of fifth-generation RX SUV in the country.

The five-seater SUV was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year, and bookings for it started on the same day.

"New RX bookings from January to June 2023, is more than double of what we have sold in the last five years," Soni said.

Lexus has witnessed a robust demand for the RX 350H in the entire Asia Pacific region with more than 30 per cent of its APAC sales coming from the Indian market, the automaker stated.