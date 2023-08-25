Lexus India commences bookings for LM MPV, to offer 4 and 7-seater options

LM luxury people mover was one of the models that was unveiled at the Auto Expo early this year

Lexus India has started accepting bookings for its upcoming LM MPV, which is slated to hit the Indian market in a few days. The company said that interested customers can book the Toyota Vellfire-based Lexus “Luxury Mover” at its authorised guest experience centres and Lexus Merakis across the country. The LM luxury people mover was one of the models that was unveiled at the Auto Expo early this year.

In India, the Lexus LM will be available in 4 and 7-seater configurations. Lexus India will be offering the LM 350h, which is powered by the 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain that puts out 247 BHP of maximum power and 239 Nm of torque. The company has not revealed the price of this model yet.

“At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests' needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. Basis an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra-HNIs for this category, we forecast strong demand for such luxury movers to continue in the coming years,” stated Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

The LM MPV gets reclining seats, a 48-inch widescreen display with a 23-speaker audio system and a partition between the driver and the rear compartment. It also comes equipped with fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and even a fridge.

Furthermore, a dual sunroof, a touchscreen controller for the HVAC, seat functions, interior lighting, window blinds and audio, a digital rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera and ADAS are other features that will be on offer for LM customers.

“The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse & luxurious lifestyle desires,” added Soni.