App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lenders ask for fresh round of bidding for Amtek Auto at NCLAT

NCLAT listed the matter for next hearing on April 22 and said 'CoC would not approve any other plan' in between.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Auto Ancillary
Auto Ancillary
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders of Amtek Auto on Thursday sought permission from the NCLAT to conduct a second round of bidding for the debt-ridden auto component maker after the highest bidder UK-based Liberty House backed out. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) led by Corporation Bank informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the second highest bidder Deccan Value Investors LP is also considering to submit a revised offer.

However, an NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said it would like to hear Deccan Value Investors and Amtek Auto's former promoters on the matter.

NCLAT listed the matter for next hearing on April 22 and said "CoC would not approve any other plan" in between.

It also said the Resolution Professional (RP) will continue to function and would "ensure that the company remains a going concern."

related news

According to reports, Deccan Value Investors, which had emerged as the second highest resolution applicant for Amtek Auto, had placed a bid of Rs 3,150 crore.

Amtek Auto has a total debt of Rs 12,603 crore and the liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore.

Liberty House had offered Rs 4,025 crore, including upfront payment of Rs 3,225 crore and a fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations.

However, Liberty House backed out of the process.

Earlier this month, NCLAT had allowed the withdrawal of Liberty House's bid for ARGL, an Amtek subsidiary.

Amtek is an integrated auto component manufacturer with operations across forging, iron and aluminium casting, machining and sub-assemblies.

In July 2017, NCLT had admitted insolvency proceedings initiated by a consortium of banks led by Corporation Bank.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Amtek Auto #Business #Market news #NCLAT

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Nationalism vs Garibi Hatao 2.0: BJP's aspirational narrative may get ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya cameo takes MI t ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.