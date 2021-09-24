Lee Fixel's venture capital firm Addition invests $125 million in Delhivery

Logistics firm Delhivery on Friday announced an investment of $125 million (about 920 crore) from Lee Fixel's venture capital firm Addition.

Lee has been investing and reinvesting in the company since 2015.

Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua in a statement said, "We have a long-standing relationship with Lee and are delighted to welcome him to our cap table again. This investment reinforces the trust that institutional investors have placed in Delhivery and is a validation of the strength of our business."

Addition is the latest global fund to invest in the company, following earlier rounds from other marquee global investors.

Addition founder Lee Fixel said Delhivery has established a market-leading position by innovating across the logistics space and has attracted several marquee investors. "We are pleased to continue to support Delhivery and its new logistics SaaS, which is well-positioned to transform the global supply chain and logistics markets."