Sant Ravidas Temple Live: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP's Sagar

August 12, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

A part of a mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for prayers Friday, and seven worshippers were killed, authorities said in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria, which is one of northern Nigeria's largest cities.

"Twenty-three persons were affected and evacuated to the hospital by our fire servicemen,"the state Emergency Management Agency said. State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.

Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in.

