    Aug 12, 2023 / 09:28 am

    Sant Ravidas Temple Live: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP's Sagar

    Sant Ravidas Temple Live: This will be PM's second visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month.

    Sant Ravidas Temple Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100-crore temple dedicated to 14th century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, where he will also address a public meeting, a state BJP minister said.

    • August 12, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

      A mosque in northwestern Nigeria collapses during prayers, killing 7 worshippers

      A part of a mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for prayers Friday, and seven worshippers were killed, authorities said in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

      The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria, which is one of northern Nigeria's largest cities.

      "Twenty-three persons were affected and evacuated to the hospital by our fire servicemen,"the state Emergency Management Agency said. State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.

      Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in.

    • August 12, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      9 sustain burn injuries as fire breaks out in Bengaluru corporation office; CM orders inquiry

      Nine people sustained serious burn injuries when a fire broke out in the Quality Control Division of the Bengaluru civic agency on Friday.
      Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and an FIR has been registered.
      Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)told reporters that the incident took place between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

      "I was in the office, there was a power failure. Then I learnt that a fire broke out in a building behind our office. When I went there, I saw a massive fire raging from the building. The incident caused major loss. Those working around there were injured. They were rushed to hospital," he said.

      The injured were rushed to Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid and were subsequently shifted to the burns ward of the Victoria Government Hospital.

      Nath said nine engineers, including the chief engineer, have sustained injuries. He however, declined to explain about their health condition.

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

      Delhi government launches climate summit to engage youth

      The Delhi government has launched a 10-month framework to engage educational institutions to foster climate leadership among youth through 'Delhi Youth for Climate Summit' that was held on August 10 and 11, officials said on Friday. The programme seeks to go beyond theoretical knowledge, trying to inspire educational institutions to translate their learnings into practical action. The programme seeks to go beyond theoretical knowledge, trying to inspire educational institutions to translate their learnings into practical action.

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

      US SEC delays decision on Cathie Wood's spot bitcoin ETF

      The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed a decision on whether to approve Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management's (ARK) spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), a filing by the regulator showed on Friday.

      The SEC is seeking public comment on the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF application, and has pushed back the decision date by several weeks to potentially months. It was previously due to make a decision by Aug. 13.

      The regulator has in recent years rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, publicly traded investment vehicles that directly track bitcoin price, citing inadequate level of trading surveillance that could leave the underlying spot market subject to fraud and manipulation.

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Indian rice planting accelerates with revival of monsoon rains

      Ample monsoon rains have accelerated the planting of summer-sown rice in India, according to the latest farm ministry data, after a slow start to the sowing season that began in June.

      Crop-nourishing monsoon rains picked up in July and August, allowing farmers to plant 32.8 million hectares (81 million acres) with rice by Friday, up 5.1% from the same period last year.

      An increase in rice planting in India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns that supplies could be squeezed after New Delhi, in a surprise move late last month, ordered a halt to its largest rice export category.

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP's Sagar

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100-crore temple dedicated to 14th century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, where he will also address a public meeting, a state BJP minister said.This will be PM's second visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month.

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      GQG Partners adds Nvidia, Amazon, Apple in Q2

      Australia-listed investment firm GQG Partners added more shares of Nvidia Corp in the second quarter, ending June with $5.9 billion invested in the chipmaker, according to regulatory filings on Friday.

      Shares in Nvidia are up roughly 180% year to date and reached $1 trillion in market capitalization, amid excitement over advancements in artificial intelligence. Read More

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

      Parliament adjourned sine die; here's a look at bills passed in the Monsoon session

      Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned sine die on August 11, drawing curtains on the Monsoon session that was marked by an intense face-off between the opposition and treasury benches. Despite the chaos, the government succeeded in passing an array of key legislations. Read More

    • August 12, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' of country's Muslims: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam to PM


      Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday expressed concerns over the "storm of hatred" in the country, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of Muslims. Citing recent incidents like the Nuh riots and the killing of four persons by a railway police jawan on a running train, Bukhari suggested in his Friday sermon at the historic mosque that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hold dialogue with intellectuals from the community.

