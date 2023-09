September 01, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

- Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc meeting is likely to discuss the seat sharing and convener appointment, besides announcing a 11-member Coordination Committee and unveiling the logo of the pre-poll coalition.

- The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance leaders Thursday held informal talks to chart a concrete roadmap and a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.