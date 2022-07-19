Kia India crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in less than 3 years of commencing operations

Kia EV6 | Kia has already kicked off the second half of the year with the launch of the EV6 crossover. One of their most technologically advanced cars, the EV6 comes to India via the CBU route and is priced at Rs 59.95 lakh. The EV6 is available in two variants – GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. As you may have guessed, the primary difference between the two variants is that of the drivetrain. The RWD variant is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack that provides energy to a rear-wheel-drive motor. This produces 226 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This variant also provides the most kilometers with a claimed range of 528 km. The AWD on the other hand draws power from the same battery 77.4 kWh battery pack. It does however get two motors – one at each axle – which combined churns out 320 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. The AWD understandably, however, also gives you a lower range figure of 425 km on a single charge. In terms of features, the Kia is loaded to the brim with things like ADAS, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless charging and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system. (Image: Kia)

Automaker Kia India on July 18 said it has crossed the 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market in less than three years of commencing operations in the country.

The company claimed that it has become the quickest carmaker in India to achieve the feat. Backed by the strong demand for 'Carens', the company said it secured its last one lakh sales in just four-and-a-half months.

Including exports, Kia India’s cumulative dispatches have risen to 6,34,224 units. With its strong performance in the Indian market, the company now contributes more than 6 per cent to the global sales of Kia Corporation, the automaker stated. "In the short three years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn said in a statement.

India remains a priority market for India, and hence three out of five product offerings are not only manufactured locally but exported to different global markets as well, he added. "Due to our focussed approach, we now contribute more than 6 per cent to Kia’s global sales. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies," Sohn said.

The automaker said its mid-sized SUV Seltos continues to lead the company’s overall sales. The model added 59 per cent to the company’s total tally, followed by Sonet with more than 32 per cent, it added. Climbing the chart rapidly, Carens has contributed close to 6.5 per cent to the company’s domestic sales in just five months of its launch, the automaker said.

Kia said the Seltos maintains its stronghold in the mid-SUV segment, contributing more than 40 per cent to the sales of vehicles in its category. Similarly, the Sonet continues its healthy run in the compact SUV segment with a 15 per cent share, it added.

Besides, both Carens and Carnival also continue to record robust sales, the automaker said. The brand intends to grow its touchpoints from 339 to 400 across 225 cities by the end of this calendar year, it added.