Kashmir-based Baldev Singh Raina named among top 51 Sikh business leaders of India

Baldev Singh Raina, a prominent businessman from the Kashmir Valley, was named among the top 51 Sikh business leaders of India in the book ‘Sikh Business Leaders Of India’ authored by Prabhleen Singh, an administrative officer at the Punjabi University, Patiala.

The book, published by the Outlook Group, highlights the accomplishments and contributions of the 51 business personalities from the Sikh community.

Raina, who hails from the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir, is MD and CEO of Peaks Group of companies. He also heads the United Sikh Progressive Forum and is a member of the Technical Education Board, J&K.

Apart from his core business of automobiles, Raina has also excelled in agriculture, housing and development, manufacturing and construction businesses.

Other Sikh business leaders named in the book include Wave Group chairman Raju Chadha, ALP Group’s Iqbal Singh Anand, Hitech Group’s Rupinder Singh Sachdeva, Sigma Group's Kabir Singh, Avon Cycles’s Onkar Singh, Saluja Steels’s Amarjit Singh and Kular International’s Gurmeet Singh Kular, among others.

For Raina, the inclusion in the top 51 Indian Sikh business leaders list comes nearly five years after he was named among the top 50 Sikh personalities in the book ‘Prominent Sikhs of India’.

The Sikh community, known for its significant contributions in the fields of trade, business, sports and defence, accounts for around 1.7 percent of India’s total population. The total Sikh population was stated to be 2.08 crore in the 2011 census.