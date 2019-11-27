App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karvy crisis | EY to conduct forensic audit; exposure fears prompt lenders to approach NSE, SEBI: Report

Bankers want to understand the extent of the problem and whether it will lead to a default by Karvy’s companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed EY to conduct a forensic audit of Karvy Stock Broking, media reports suggest.

In related news, banks and financial service companies, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, have expressed concern over their exposure to group companies, reports Business Standard. The lenders have discussed the matter with NSE and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Bankers want to understand the extent of the problem and whether it will lead to a default by Karvy’s companies, the report said. “The bankers are worried about real estate transactions mentioned in the SEBI order and wanted to know their nature,” a source told the paper. The size of illegal transactions is currently pegged at Rs 2,000 crore.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The market regulator has banned Karvy from taking on new clients over alleged illegal use of clients’ securities.

Also read: What should existing clients of Karvy Stock Broking do?

On November 25, Karvy Stock Broking chairman C Parthasarathy spoke about the alleged diversion of funds to Karvy Realty in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “Karvy Realty is a subsidiary of Karvy Stock Broking. It has been in existence for the last 10-15 years. Some of the investments that we have made in other subsidiary companies have been done through Karvy Realty with the objective of protecting the net worth of Karvy Stock Broking. This has been done for a very long time,” he said.

The alleged unauthorised transactions undertaken by Karvy have raised questions over practices followed by brokerages.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Business #Karvy Stock Broking

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.