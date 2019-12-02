Big relief in Karvy case: After swift SEBI crackdown, 92% of investors get back pledged securities

Over 83,000 clients, or more than 92.2 percent, out of 90,000 clients of Karvy Stock Broking have received securities worth Rs 2,013.77 crore, which the broker had wrongly pledged with lenders.

"As per the direction of SEBI and under supervision of NSE, securities have been transferred... to the demat accounts of respective clients," NSDL said in an unreleased note. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the note.

Most of the remaining accounts are in dispute with Karvy Stock Broking, so they may get their money/securities after clearing dues with Karvy.

The action in the case follows a crackdown by SEBI in the case, which came to light after Karvy started defaulting on client payouts. It later emerged that the broker had illegally pledged clients' securities with lenders to raise money.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on December 2 suspended Karvy's trading license with immediate effect.

"This is one of the swiftest actions to restore investor securities to such a large number of genuine investors," a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.