Karnataka transporters call off strike after minister's assurance; set August 10 deadline for fulfilling demands

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy

Transporters in Karnataka, including private buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis, have decided to withdraw their strike on July 27 following a meeting with state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24.

Representatives from 34 transport unions presented their grievances during the meeting chaired by the minister.

While bus operators highlighted their sufferings due to the free travel for women in government-run buses under the state's Shakti scheme, auto drivers demanded a ban on bike taxis. Cab unions sought metered taxis and a uniform fare structure to the airport. Other unions highlighted issues such as corruption in the issuance of permits, and harassment from police and RTO officials, among others.

S Nataraj Sharma of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations told Moneycontrol that they decided to withdraw the strike based on the minister's assurances.

He said that out of the 30 demands placed, the minister assured to fulfill 28. "All our demands except addressing the losses incurred due to the Shakti scheme and withdrawal of hiked vehicle taxes will be considered by the government. The minister also assured that he would bring these issues to the attention of the Chief Minister," he said.

Sharma further stated that they have set a deadline of August 10 for the government to fulfill their demands; otherwise, they would initiate a state-wide strike.

After the meeting, Reddy told reporters that he listened to the demands and acknowledged the challenges faced by the transporters. He assured that he would place the issues discussed during the cabinet meeting. "The bike taxi case is now pending before the high court so we are not able to initiate action," he added.