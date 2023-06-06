English
    Karnataka minister urges extension of suburban rail corridors to Bengaluru’s adjoining districts

    MB Patil urges to extend suburban rail corridors to Mandya, Kolar, and Dobbaspet.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil has urged for the extension of suburban rail corridors to the adjoining districts of Bengaluru.

    On May 6, Patil conducted a review meeting with officials from the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KRIDE), an SPV responsible for executing the Bengaluru suburban rail project.

    Bengaluru suburban rail network spans 148 km and consists of four corridors: Sampige Line (KSR Bengaluru City - Yelahanka - Devanahalli), Mallige Line (Benniganahalli - Chikkabanavara), Parijaata Line (Kengeri - Whitefield), and Kanaka Line (Heelalige - Rajankute). Of the four suburban rail corridors, work has commenced only on the Mallige Line so far.

    During the review meeting, Patil stressed the significance of connecting people from the adjoining districts to the state capital and directed officials to ensure the extension of the existing corridors.

    He urged them to explore detailed plans for linking the approved corridors to Mandya, Kolar and Dobbaspet recognising the benefits these extensions would bring to a significant number of people in Karnataka.

    The minister also reviewed the progress of construction activities along the Mallige Line, which stretches from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara.

    A statement from K-RIDE said the tender for the construction of the Kanaka Line, from Heelalige to Rajanakunte, will be opened on June 15, 2023. The tender for the construction of stations along the Mallige Line will follow, with an opening date set for August 9, 2023.

    Patil said the Bengaluru suburban rail project will be a gamechanger for the residents of the suburban areas surrounding Bengaluru.

