Karnataka: Engineering student dies by suicide in Bengaluru alleging harassment by loan apps

Tejas Nair had borrowed around Rs 30,000, and with interest and late fee charges, the total amount to be repaid was around Rs 46,000.

A 22-year-old engineering student from Jalahalli in Bengaluru died by suicide alleging harassment by private money lending apps.

The victim, identified as Tejas Nair, was a mechanical engineering student at a college in Yelahanka.

According to sources, Tejas had taken loans from various lending platforms, including one for his friend Mahesh. However, Mahesh failed to repay it, resulting in recovery agents subjecting Tejas to harassment. Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Tejas allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday evening.

The family of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Jalahalli police station, alleging that money-lending apps were responsible for their son's untimely demise. Tejas' father, Gopinath Nair, said that his son had borrowed around Rs 30,000, and with interest and late fee charges, the total amount to be repaid was around Rs 46,000.

In its election manifesto, the Karnataka Congress had pledged to formulate a policy to strictly regulate online loan apps within 100 days. However, the policy is yet to be framed.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that action will be taken against 42 loan apps for harassing people. State health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in the legislative council, speaking on behalf of home minister G Parameshwara, said: "This issue has been discussed with the Central government and Google. Forty-two such apps have already been removed from the Google Play Store".

BJP MLC DS Arun raised the issue in the legislative council, highlighting the harassment caused by online gaming and loan apps. In response, Gundu Rao said that since the Central government oversees the control and monitoring of these apps, it is not solely the state government's responsibility to take action.

If you or someone you know is showing suicidal tendencies, please reach out to Sahai (Karnataka) at the following helpline numbers: 080 65000111 or 080 65000222.