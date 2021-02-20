MARKET NEWS

Karnataka Bank reports Rs 34.16-crore fraud to RBI

The lender said IL&FS Transportation had availed credit from it during 2016 under multiple banking arrangements in which Karnataka Bank was one of the members.

February 20, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on February 19 said it has reported to the RBI a fraud of about Rs 34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks, which is a dud account now.

"The bank has reported to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) a fraud in the credit facilities extended earlier to IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd with an outstanding balance of Rs 34.16 crore (defaulted entity)," Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender said IL&FS Transportation had availed credit from it during 2016 under multiple banking arrangements in which Karnataka Bank was one of the members. During 2018, the borrowing account was classified as a non-performing asset and has been fully provided for, it added.

Karnataka Bank stock closed 0.72 per cent down at Rs 69.40 apiece on BSE.
