Senthil Balaji Arrest Live: Court to pass orders on 3 pleas today

June 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

- The DMK and its allies are all set to hold a public meeting in Coimbatore on June 16 to flay the BJP for the arrest of V. Senthil Balaji, 47, the Tamil Nadu minister for electricity and excise. "BJP’s vendetta politics has reached TN too.

- BJP is aware that this is a state where they would be chased away. They could never win an election here. They cannot even get the deposit back if they contest elections alone. Hence they have adopted cheap tactics here," according to a joint statement issued by the DMK and its allies.