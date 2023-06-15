Senthil Balaji Arrest Live: Court to pass orders on 3 pleas today

V. Senthil Balaji should be immediately sacked from the Tamil Nadu cabinet and the Chief Minister should resign from the post: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, in Chennai
- The DMK and its allies are all set to hold a public meeting in Coimbatore on June 16 to flay the BJP for the arrest of V. Senthil Balaji, 47, the Tamil Nadu minister for electricity and excise. "BJP’s vendetta politics has reached TN too.
- BJP is aware that this is a state where they would be chased away. They could never win an election here. They cannot even get the deposit back if they contest elections alone. Hence they have adopted cheap tactics here," according to a joint statement issued by the DMK and its allies.
-Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, on June 14, was arrested in an alleged corruption case.
- On June 15, a local court will deilver orders on three pleas. One, his seeking interim bail; two, his request for transfer to Kauvery Hospital to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest as the test revealed three blocks in blood vessels; and three, the Enforcement Directorate’s petition for 15 days custody of the minister.
- After V. Senthil Balaji's arrest in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has said Chief Minister MK Stalin is afraid that he will be the next—as there were allegations that the CM received a kickback of Rs 200 crore for a metro contract.
- “It seems like TN CM is afraid that CBI will knock at his door soon and has today taken an extraordinary measure in the curtailing entry of CBI in TN without the permission of the state government,” he tweeted.
- Balaji was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court on June 14.
-Akasa Air, the Indian low-cost airline backed by late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is looking to raise up to $100 million through an equity share sale to expand its business and use the funds to make pre-delivery payments for aircraft.
- The airline had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max jets out of which 19 have been delivered.
- Akasa Air is in talks with potential investors including private equity firms and high net-worth individuals for the fundraising, ET reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Visuals from Omandurar government hospital in Chennai where police personnel have been deployed as state minister Senthil Balaji is admitted here.
- Senthil Balaji who was admitted here yesterday was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Omandurar government hospital in Chennai where police personnel have been deployed as state minister Senthil Balaji is admitted here.
Senthil Balaji who was admitted here yesterday was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.
Three infant elephants were killed reportedly after being hit by a lorry truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will on Thursday hold a virtual meeting with Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal - ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State Visit to the US next week.
Check-in process & operations resumed from 22:25 hrs. No arrival flight affected due to this (fire): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata
Outside visuals from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport where a minor fire broke out According to CISF, the fire broke out at the D portal check-in counter. No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Outside visuals from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport where a minor fire broke out
According to CISF, the fire broke out at the D portal check-in counter. No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.