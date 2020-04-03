App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL FY20 crude steel output grows 12% to 8.17 million tonnes

During FY20, JSPL registered a growth of 12 percent in output, while the sales have registered a rise of 10 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on April 3 said its annual crude steel production and sales figure for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 stood at 8.17 million tonne (MT) and 7.92MT, respectively. In FY19, the consolidated steel production of the company stood at 7.30MT, while, sales were at 7.22MT, JSPL said in a statement. According to JSPL, this is the "highest annual crude steel production and sales figure".

During FY20, JSPL registered a growth of 12 percent in output, while the sales have registered a rise of 10 percent.

In Oman, the company's subsidiary Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS), produced 1.87MT steel, up 9 percent, and sales were at 1.88MT, higher by 4 percent.

The company further said it operates the country's only private sector rail mill at Raigarh plant.

related news

The rail mill has clocked record production of 5.7 lakh tonne during FY20. The plate mill in Raigarh has also achieved ever highest production at 9.47 lakh tonnes during the FY20, it said.

"India's largest blast furnace at Angul continues to produce more than 10,000 tonne/day of hot metal... Oman operation has also shown an incredible performance. The EAF (electric arc furnace) in Oman has produced 2,02,110 tonnes of steel in one month, which is again a record for the plant," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #Commodities #India #JSPL #Market news #steel

