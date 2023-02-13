JPMorgan looks to hire learners, challengers of the status quo

JPMorgan had record hires in its corporate centre in India, with over 14,000 people onboarded in 2022, taking the total headcount to 50,000 employees.

JPMorgan Chase continues to recruit graduates and experienced talent for technology and operations to meet the demands of its business across a variety of skills in India.

Beyond the technical or domain expertise, JPMorgan generally looks for people who bring a different perspective and a transformational mindset.

“People who want to continue their learning journey and are curious to be able to challenge the status quo while always doing the right thing for their stakeholders, customers and clients,” Gaurav Ahluwalia, head of HR at the India corporate centre at JPMorgan, told Moneycontrol, describing the qualities it looks for in candidates. “Our message remains that you should join us for a career, not a job.”

When it comes to senior or managerial-level hires, apart from possessing the right skill set, the global investment bank requires prospective employees to be hands-on people leaders, to be coaches, to groom and mentor people.

“Being empathic is key when working with people, especially in a hybrid environment,” Ahluwalia said. “They should be capable of making sound decisions and have a growth mindset and yes, good listening skills are a must.”

JPMorgan is investing across all lines of business and functions with enhanced focus on data and analytics, change and transformation within payments, platform engineering, cloud architects, product management, data science, and cyber security. Other focus areas include financial planning and analysis, business advisory and compliance and internal audit.

Currently, more than 98 percent of JPMorgan India’s staff works from offices in a hybrid model.

“We are very focused that new joiners spend enough time in the office to acclimatise to the organisation which in turn will help them leverage the strong connections that help our employees thrive at the workplace,” Ahluwalia said.