App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR launches BS-VI version of Discovery Sport

The new Discovery Sport comes with features such as all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday launched the BS-VI version of its SUV Discovery Sport in both petrol and diesel engines at a starting price of Rs 57.06 lakh.

The new Discovery Sport comes with features such as all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, among others.

JLR had launched Discovery Sport in the country in 2015.

Close

Discovery Sport has been a best seller ever since its roll out, JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said, adding that "the new Discovery Sport further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the vehicle one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio."

related news

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), Discovery Sport provides greater capability and has all-wheel drive and hill descent control to make the hardest of drives seem effortless.

"The year 2019 has been a tough year for the Indian automotive industry, but we at JLR are seeing 2020 much more positively," he said.

JLR India will not only introduce new technology, but increase its product portfolio from 10 to 12 this year, he said.

A slew of electrified products and hybrids will also be introduced in 2020, he added.

"We are not just ahead in the product offering but have also increased our market share as well. As per the latest numbers, on a month-on-month basis, JLR India continues to hold formidable 16 per cent share in the relevant segment that we compete," Suri said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #BS-Vi version #Business #Companies #Discovery Sport #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.