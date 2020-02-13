JLR launches BS-VI version of Discovery Sport

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday launched the BS-VI version of its SUV Discovery Sport in both petrol and diesel engines at a starting price of Rs 57.06 lakh.

The new Discovery Sport comes with features such as all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, among others.

JLR had launched Discovery Sport in the country in 2015.

Discovery Sport has been a best seller ever since its roll out, JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said, adding that "the new Discovery Sport further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the vehicle one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio."

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), Discovery Sport provides greater capability and has all-wheel drive and hill descent control to make the hardest of drives seem effortless.

"The year 2019 has been a tough year for the Indian automotive industry, but we at JLR are seeing 2020 much more positively," he said.

JLR India will not only introduce new technology, but increase its product portfolio from 10 to 12 this year, he said.

A slew of electrified products and hybrids will also be introduced in 2020, he added.

"We are not just ahead in the product offering but have also increased our market share as well. As per the latest numbers, on a month-on-month basis, JLR India continues to hold formidable 16 per cent share in the relevant segment that we compete," Suri said.