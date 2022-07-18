English
    Jindal Stainless to supply 3,500 tonnes stainless steel for USBRL tunnel project

    USBRL has been declared a project of national importance and is the biggest one in the construction of a mountain railway since independence.

    July 18, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Jindal Stainless will supply 3,500 tonnes stainless steel for the Indian Railway’s Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) tunnel project coming up in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the company said the project is a 272 km-long railway link between Jammu and Kashmir.

    This will be the first-ever application of stainless steel cable trays in an Indian railway project, the company said. "USBRL will be a milestone in improving the economic landscape of J&K. We congratulate Railways on executing the engineering marvel by overcoming various topographical challenges, and appreciate its decision to choose stainless steel for developing a sustainable railway infrastructure," JSL Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said.

    According to the statement, company's arm Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd will supply "EN 1.4404/316L (dual certification) stainless steel grade in 2B finish" for the project owing to its high corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and a lower life cycle cost.

    It is also the highest altitude railway network and the most challenging railway project undertaken by the Indian Railways. The newly constructed railway line will provide an all-weather and reliable connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.
