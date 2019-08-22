App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet fuel supply to Air India cut off at 6 airports for non-payment of dues

The six airports include Ranchi, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Mohali Patna and Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Oil companies have cut off supply of aviation turbine fuel to national carrier Air India at six airports on August 22, sources have told CNBC TV-18.

The six airports include Ranchi, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Mohali Patna and Pune.

Air India, which is reeling under a gargantuan debt, is in discussions with oil marketing companies to resolve the matter and has already Rs 60 crore as a lump sum, according to the The Economic Times.

Close

In a statement, Air India said that in the absence of equity support from the government, the company is unable to service its debt obligations.

related news

The carrier added that its financial performance this fiscal is very good, and that despite "legacy issues", the airline is moving towards a healthy operating profit.

The government, which attempted a failed bid to sell off Air India, has renewed its efforts and plans to conclude a sale this year. During the Union Budget, the government did not allocate any money towards support to Air India by way of capital infusion.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Air India #Indian Oil #oil marketing companies (OMCs)

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.