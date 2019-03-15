App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways pilots seek government's help to recover unpaid salaries, with interest

In a letter to India's labour minister, National Aviators Guild, which represents the majority of Jet's pilots, has asked that the airline immediately pay their outstanding salaries and allowances till date with interest.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cash-strapped Indian carrier Jet Airways' pilots union has for the first time sought the government's help to recover pending salaries and dues from the airline after their pleas to the management have fallen on "deaf ears."

In a letter to India's labour minister, National Aviators Guild, which represents the majority of Jet's pilots, has asked that the airline immediately pay their outstanding salaries and allowances till date with interest.

"This situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration amongst our members, hardly an ideal situation for pilots in cockpit," captain Karan Arora, president of the union, said in the letter dated March 6, seen by Reuters.

Jet has delayed payments to its pilots, suppliers and lessors for months and defaulted on loans after racking up over $1 billion in debt. The airline is in talks with the country's main state-backed banks for a rescue deal and emergency funds.

The pilots in August were given a staggered schedule of payments for salaries but Jet has not kept up, the union said, adding the airline still owes the pilots most of the salary for December, and all of January and February.

Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways #National Aviators Guild

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Sharad Pawar's Grand-nephew Parth in NCP's Second Candidate List, Susp ...

Pakistan Govt 'Surreptitiously Usurped' Land Belonging to Kartarpur Sa ...

Rupee Rallies 24 Paise to 69.10 vs USD on Robust Foreign Inflows

Jignesh Mevani Won’t Contest LS Polls, But Will Campaign for Kanhaiy ...

US Condemns New Zealand Mosque Attack as 'Vicious Act of Hate'

Jagan Reddy's Uncle Vivekananda Murdered at Home, Autopsy Finds 7 Inju ...

AirAsia to Launch Mumbai-Kolkata Daily Flight From April 15

In Pics: Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her Birthday With Media

A Challenge to Modi and Appeal to Save Constitution: Bhim Army Picks U ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Lucifer: Usha Uthup to sing for Mohanlal and Manju Warrier’s next
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.