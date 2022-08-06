English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Japan PM Kishida to replace Defence Minister Kishi on Wednesday -Yomiuri

    Kishi, 63, a younger brother of the deceased Abe, has been serving as defence minister since September 2020.

    Reuters
    August 06, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on consideration of his health conditions in the upcoming Cabinet and party leadership reshuffle on Wednesday, the Yomiuri daily reported on Saturday.

    Kishida moved the reshuffle, originally slated for early September, after a key memorial service for former premier Shinzo Abe who was fatally shot last month, earlier to solidify the leadership in the wake of a domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the intensifying Taiwan situation, the newspaper said.

    The reshuffle would come after Kishida's conservative coalition government increased its majority in the upper house of parliament in a July election held two days after Abe's death.

    Kishi, 63, a younger brother of the deceased Abe, has been serving as defence minister since September 2020.

    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in the Cabinet, as well as ruling Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi will likely be retained at their positions, Yomiuri also reported.

    Close
     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida #Nobuo Kishi #Shinzo Abe #Yoshimasa Hayashi
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 07:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.