    ITC to pursue 'asset-right' strategy for its hotel business: Puri

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    ITC Ltd would pursue the "asset-right" strategy for its hotel business to ensure that the diversified conglomerate remains competitive and contemporary, and continues to deliver superior performance, its chairman Sanjiv Puri said.

    The Kolkata-based multi-conglomerate, which operates hotels under the brand names such as ITC and Welcome, also said that it is exploring foreign markets for its hospitality business, he said.

    According to Puri, the tourism and hotel industry is recovering after pandemic and the company will take the demerger process forward and explore alternate structure.

    "Once things are finalised and we have a final proposal we will share it," Puri told
    PTI
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:03 am
