English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ITC to acquire 10% stake in Blupin Technologies

    The investment will provide the company an early mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space and will provide an expanded presence in the D2C space, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    ITC Ltd logo | Representative image

    ITC Ltd logo | Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Diversified entity ITC on Thursday said it will acquire 10.07 per cent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind direct-to-consumer(D2C) brand, Mylo for up to Rs 39.34 crore.

    The investment will provide the company an early mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space and will provide an expanded presence in the D2C space, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

    Blupin Technologies is a web and app-based content-to-community-to-commerce platform and offers mother and baby care products and services under the brand name 'Mylo'. It is focused on the parenting journey of young families, it added. The cost of acquisition will not exceed Rs 39.34 crore, the filing said.

    "With this investment, ITC will further expand its presence in the D2C mother and baby care segment," the company said. Commenting on the acquisition, ITC Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, Sameer Satpathy said, within a short period of time, Mylo has demonstrated great potential in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce model by nurturing an online platform where people learn, share, trust and belong.

    "The investment will provide ITC the opportunity to foray into this emerging space and become an integral part of the evolution of this area," he added. He further said, the investment in Mylo will also enable ITC to strengthen focus in the mother and baby community building platform, besides expanding its presence in the D2C mother and child care segment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Blupin Technologies Founder and CEO Vinit Garg said the partnership with ITC will further provide unique synergies and competitive strengths to scale Mylo's business. ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri has been giving thrust on identifying new vectors of growth.

    In November 2021, the company had announced its investment in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, an ayurvedic and natural personal care brand in the D2C space with a focus on the mother and baby care segment. ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri has been giving thrust on identifying new vectors of growth.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Blupin Technologies #Business #Companies #ITC
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.