Is Kharghar the new Gurugram of Mumbai?

With the promised and delivered infrastructural fillip towards providing quality housing in urban centres for a burgeoning population, India has witnessed the emergence of several business districts and ecosystems – Gurgaon in NCR, Whitefield in Bangalore, Hi Tec City and Gachibowli in Hyderabad and New Town in Kolkata. Seamless and rapid multi-modal connectivity, large-scale and sustained employment opportunities, quality and inclusive residential options, leading to self-sustained ecosystems. Modern, well-balanced cities of the 21st century inculcate every need of an urban household and furnish the lifestyle one seeks.

One cannot but compare the startling similarities between an emergent Kharghar, arguably the shifting node for MMR, and Gurugram, which rapidly transformed from a barren ecosystem to a bustling and credible satellite city for residents of NCR. If you’re one of those planning to buy a new home or are just thinking what it is like to live in these cities, we came across certain striking similarities and dissimilarities between these two.

Gurugram

1. The Cityscape: Both have evolved into the new-age skyline architecture with high-rises in residential as well as commercial. Both the cities are paved near the hill ranges of the Western Ghats and the Aravalis – with Kharghar offering a more picturesque view of greenery and clean air around.

2. Connectivity: Gurugram is well connected to the national capital by NH8 expressway and offers good road connectivity within the city as well. Near its office centers, it has its own Metro and the Delhi International Airport, at the cusp of the Delhi-Gurugram border. Kharghar, on the other hand, is set to have its own Navi Mumbai International

Airport soon with a capacity of 60 mppa. Kharghar is also well connected to both the cities of Mumbai and Pune with the Mumbai-Pune expressway and offers good local rail connectivity with its harbor line, running from Panvel to CSMT. This suburban rail network is expanding further near the new airport and to locations as far-flung as Diva.

3. Support Infra: Both the cities are equipped with a number of support infrastructure facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, etc. Gurugram is touted as the ‘Mall City of India’. Similarly, Kharghar is synonymous with being the ‘educational hub’, with over 50 educational institutions. It also has a good number of medical facilities.

4. Culture: Gurugram offers ample entertainment options along Golf Course Road and Cyberhub, whereas the Kharghar offers more family-friendly places for its citizens. Gurugram hosts Kindgom of Dreams which is an amusement and entertainment park situated near IFFCO Chowk. Kharghar offers its best of scenery and serenity at the 120 hectare Central Park – the largest of its kind in Asia. It also hosts an 18-hole golf course, open for public.

5. Industries and Jobs: Gurugram was originally designated to be an industrial hub with many of the prominent companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, etc. having their manufacturing plants. Over time, it has evolved into more of a residential and commercial mix. While Gurugram today hosts more commercial and office spaces such as DLF Cybercity, DLF Cyberhub, etc., Kharghar is set to have an all new commercial complex (Navi Mumbai Commercial Complex) – a 345-acre corporate park which is famously being touted as BKC II, leading to a floating population of over 1 lac people/day. And thus, larger demand of residential and commercial real estate.

6. Religious and Spiritual Places: Both the cities host all places of worship and spiritual centers. Kharghar has a unique ISCKON Temple, built in between serene surroundings.

7. Property Rates: Gurugram offers a 1200 sft flat at a price of Rs. 11,000/sft, while Kharghar offers the same at Rs. 8700/sft. Both locations demonstrate possibilities for immense growth.



BKC 2: The 300-acre CIDCO-commissioned BKC 2 will create a floating population of 1 lac people/day. Thus, larger demand of residential and commercial real estate.

Nhava-Sheva-Sewri Sea Link: India’s longest Under construction 8 km Freeway-Grade Sea Bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai International Airport and NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) Twice the size of Mumbai airport, creating 4 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities. NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) will lead to a resurgent and much-required wave of sharp economic opportunities and commercial growth.

Metro: Kharghar has 7 metro stations within itself, and seamless connectivity to all parts of Mumbai.

Parsik Tunnel: Proposed 3 km, INR 3000 cr tunnel to connect Turbhe Station to Tata Hospital in Kharghar. Will connect Kharghar directly to the International Airport.

Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor: the 126-km long corridor will start from Navghar near Virar and go till Alibaug, benefiting the SMEs and other industrial towns and MIDCs along the way.

Navi Mumbai Coastal Road: Cidco-planned 9.3 km long coastal road to connect Kharghar with Belapur.

Central Park: At 290 acres, one of the largest parks in Asia. Rare decongested ecosystem, only at Kharghar.

Kharghar Valley Golf Course: 18 hole golf course, with 11 holes operational.

One of Asia’s largest ISKCON temples: Devotion and healing finds its natural place.

Navi Mumbai Marina: World class Marina by 2021.



Both the governing bodies of these cities – Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) are putting in great efforts to turn them into modern cities. Kharghar is supported by a number of infrastructure projects in and around it to offer the best of connectivity, lifestyle and culture to its residents. Some of these projects are:

With all the rapid development going on, offering its inhabitants the professional and personal needs – Kharghar is all set to get the throne of a true 21st century city.