IRCTC ticketing services temporarily disrupted due to technical glitch

Over 15 lakh reserved Railway tickets are booked daily, out of which nearly 80% tickets are booked via IRCTC.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported an unexpected disruption in its ticketing services on July 25, attributing it to technical reasons.

IRCTC stated that their technical team is actively addressing the issue and is working towards a swift resolution.

For several users booking, the following message was being relayed

"Due to maintenance activity e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in."

IRCTC has tie-ups with Amazon and Makemytrip to augument its efforts for ease of ticketing. Users can log on to these sites for booking.

"Alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," it further said.