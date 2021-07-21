Zomato IPO share allotment to be finalised tomorrow: How to check status

After successfully closing its public issue last week, food delivery giant Zomato is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment tomorrow, July 22.

The public issue of Zomato saw an overwhelming response from investors with an oversubscription of 38.25 times during July 14-16. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 51.79 times, non-institutional investors 32.96, and the retail part was booked 7.45 times.

The Rs 9,375-crore issue received bids for more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of shares. Of the bid proceeds, Rs 1.5 lakh crore came in just from qualified institutional buyers for whom up to 75 percent of the offer was reserved. Zomato IPO also received a strong response from anchor investors who mobilised Rs 4,197 crore worth of shares at Rs 76 apiece on July 13.

Now, all eyes will be on the share allotment which gets finalised tomorrow. Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Zomato Limited), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Zomato Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

After the finalisation of share allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on July 23 and credit shares to eligible investors' demat accounts around July 26. The shares of Zomato will start trading on both BSE and NSE from July 27.