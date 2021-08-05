MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Windlas Biotech: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Windlas Biotech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 03, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Windlas Biotech


Windlas Biotech is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) industry in India in terms of revenue. Company provide a comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products, including complex generics.



Valuation and Outlook



Hence looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:01 am

