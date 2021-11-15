Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump over 270% in debut

live bse live

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium and settled over 270 percent higher on November 15, against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 percent on BSE.

During the day, it rallied 270.39 percent to Rs 603.75. The stock jumped 270.39 percent to close at Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 percent. It rallied 267.17 percent to settle at Rs 598.50.

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.