MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump over 270% in debut

On NSE, Sigachi Industries debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 percent. It rallied 267.17 percent to settle at Rs 598.50.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 11:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium and settled over 270 percent higher on November 15, against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 percent on BSE.

During the day, it rallied 270.39 percent to Rs 603.75. The stock jumped 270.39 percent to close at Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 percent. It rallied 267.17 percent to settle at Rs 598.50.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

Close

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.
PTI
Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Sigachi Industries
first published: Nov 15, 2021 11:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.