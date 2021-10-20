MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Online learning firm Udemy targets nearly $4 billion valuation in US IPO

The company is the latest in a string of online education firms looking to cash in on the demand for new listings in the US, after Coursera Inc and Nerdy Inc went public earlier this year.

Reuters
October 20, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Udemy Inc, which has grown rapidly over the past 18 months as demand for online learning surged during the pandemic, on Wednesday set terms for its initial public offering in New York, targeting a valuation of up to $4 billion from the share sale.

The company is the latest in a string of online education firms looking to cash in on the demand for new listings in the US, after Coursera Inc and Nerdy Inc went public earlier this year.

San Francisco-based Udemy is looking to raise up to $420.5 million at the top end of its price range of $27 to $29 per share, according to a filing.

The company, which provides over 183,000 courses in 75 languages across more than 180 countries, earlier this year launched a direct-to-consumer subscription that is still in beta testing mode.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Close
Udemy plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UDMY".
Reuters
Tags: #Business #IPO - News #udemy
first published: Oct 20, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.