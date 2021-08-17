Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO share allotment expected today: How to check status

live bse live

After successfully closing its public issue last week, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will finalise the IPO share allotment today, August 17.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited); enter Application Number and PAN Number; click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID; select company name (Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited - IPO); enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID; click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The company will start the process of refund on August 18, and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees on August 20. Share of Nuvoco Vistas will start trading on both BSE and NSE on August 23.

The initial public offering has managed to sail through on the last day, subscribing 1.71 times during August 9-11. The qualified institutional investors provided support to the offer as their portion was oversubscribed by 4.23 times, while the non-institutional investors had put in bids for 66 percent of their reserved portion and the retail portion was booked 73 percent.

Currently, shares of Nuvoco are trading at a premium of Rs 5-10 or 0.9-1.8 percent over the issue price of Rs 570 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

