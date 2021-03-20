Nazara Technologies likely to finalise IPO share allotment next week; here's how to check the status

live bse live

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies is expected to finalise the share allocation in IPO on March 24. The Rs 583-crore public issue that closed on March 19 was subscribed 175.46 times.

The complete offer for sale issue received a healthy response. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 103.77 times the reserved portion, non-institutional investors 389.89 times, retail 75.29 times and employees 7.55 times.

Nazara Technologies is a leading diversified gaming and sports media platform, with a presence in India, Africa and North America. It has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems, including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

Marquee investors including Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Mentor Capital, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Steadview Capital Mauritius and Eastspring Investments invested in the company through anchor book.

Here is how to check the share allotment status:

Nazara Technologies will finalise the share allotment on March 24, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Investors can check the share allotment on the registrar's website in two easy steps. Select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the dropdown, enter either PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID, and click on 'search'.

The share allocation can also be checked on the BSE website. https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select 'equity' in issue type and issue name Nazara Technologies Limited in the dropdown, enter 'application number and PAN, and finally click on 'search' button.

The investor will see the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted on the screen if the information provided by the investor is correct.

Funds will be refunded or unblocked from ASBA account around March 25 and shares credited around March 26. The trading will commence March 30.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listed on bourses.​

The shares are trading at an 80 percent premium in the grey market at Rs 2,001-2011 a share (Rs 900-910 premium + higher price band Rs 1,101), the IPO Watch data said.