English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Nazara Technologies likely to finalise IPO share allotment next week; here's how to check the status

The allocation will be done on March 24, the shares will get credited around March 26 and trading will commence March 30.

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies  is expected to finalise the share allocation in IPO on March 24. The Rs 583-crore public issue that closed on March 19 was subscribed 175.46 times.

The complete offer for sale issue received a healthy response. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 103.77 times the reserved portion, non-institutional investors 389.89 times, retail 75.29 times and employees 7.55 times.

Nazara Technologies is a leading diversified gaming and sports media platform, with a presence in India, Africa and North America. It has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems, including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

Marquee investors including Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Mentor Capital, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Steadview Capital Mauritius and Eastspring Investments invested in the company through anchor book.

Here is how to check the share allotment status:

Close

Related stories

Nazara Technologies will finalise the share allotment on March 24, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Investors can check the share allotment on the registrar's website  in two easy steps. Select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the dropdown, enter either PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID, and click on 'search'.

The share allocation can also be checked on the BSE website. https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select 'equity' in issue type and issue name Nazara Technologies Limited in the dropdown, enter 'application number and PAN, and finally click on 'search' button.

For all IPO-related news, Click Here

The investor will see the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted on the screen if the information provided by the investor is correct.

Funds will be refunded or unblocked from ASBA account around March 25 and shares credited around March 26. The trading will commence March 30.

The shares are trading at an 80 percent premium in the grey market at Rs 2,001-2011 a share (Rs 900-910 premium + higher price band Rs 1,101), the IPO Watch data said.
The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listed on bourses.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - News #Nazara Technologies
first published: Mar 20, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.