English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 31 times on final day

Motilal Oswal believes the market would like to give premium valuation to emerging growth stories like mobile gaming and has recommended subscribing to Nazara Technologies IPO.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The public offer of Nazara Technologies, a leading diversified gaming and sports media platform, had been subscribed 30.88 times by the noon of March 19, the final day of bidding, with bids received for 9.01 crore equity shares against the issue size of 29.20 lakh equity shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 59.07 times and that of employees 6.27 times. The company reserved Rs 2 crore worth of shares for its employees.

Non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 53.54 times, while qualified institutional buyers had bid for 10.46 times of the shares set aside for them.

Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Nazara Technologies, which has a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, is going to raise around Rs 583 crore through the issue that is an offer for sale by existing selling shareholders.

Also read the Moneycontrol's Exclusive Research on Nazara Technologies IPO

Close

Related stories

Nazara is well diversified with some of the most recognisable IPs in its kitty—Kiddopia in gamified early learning (39 percent of revenue), Nodwin & Sportskeeda in eSports (32 percent), WCC & CarromClash in simulation games (5 percent), and Halaplay Technologies in real money games (3 percent), while telco subscription forms 21 percent of revenue.

The company enjoys leadership in eSports with an 80 percent market share and cricket simulation games, where WCC is India's most awarded mobile game.

"We like Nazara given its leadership in highly under-penetrated mobile gaming, wide product portfolio and strong relationship and network. Nazara is expected to witness strong growth for the next two-three years given its recent acquisitions and first-mover advantage," Motilal Oswal said.

The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. "The issue is valued at 5.5x FY21 P/BV and 7.6x FY21 EV/sales on an annualized and post issue basis. The issue is first of its kind listing and has no peer comparison in India," said the brokerage, which is in the favour of subscribing the IPO.

Also read - Nazara Technologies IPO: 10 things to know

Nazara's revenue grew at 20 percent CAGR during FY18-FY20, while in nine months period ended December 2020, it achieved around 81 percent of FY20 revenue. After negative EBITDA in FY20, EBITDA has started recovering in nine months ended December 2020 and would pick up going ahead as Nazara attains economies of scale, said Motilal Oswal. Its balance sheet is lean with minimal debt and working capital requirements but return ratios is negative as it is loss-making.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - Issues Open #Nazara Technologies
first published: Mar 19, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.