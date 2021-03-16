Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies mobilises Rs 261.31 crore from anchor investors

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, a mobile game company, has raised Rs 261.31 crore from 43 anchor investors on March 16, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens on March 17.

The company informed exchanges that under anchor investors' (AIs) portion in the public issue of Nazara Technologies, 23,73,395 equity shares have been subscribed at Rs 1,101 per equity share.

Marquee investors who received shares via anchor book included Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Steadview Capital Mauritius, Eastspring Investments, Mentor Capital, Cohesion MK Best and Elara India Opportunities Fund.

Among domestic investors, SBI MF, HDFC Trustee, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Nippon Life India, Axis MF, Kotak MF and Sundaram MF also became shareholders in the company.

The public issue of Nazara Technologies will open for bidding on March 17 and will close on March 19. The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 per share.

Also read - Nazara Technologies IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

The company is planning to mop up Rs 583 crore through its public offer. The 52,94,392 equity shares IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by promoter and investors. Hence, the entire fund raising minus issue expenses will go to selling shareholders.

Nazara Technologies is primarily engaged in offering interactive games, gamified learning and new age Sports media and gaming subscription to the consumer base in India and other emerging markets and developed markets like North America.

Investors including Arpit Khandelwal has 11.32 percent shareholding in the company, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala holds 10.82 percent stake, Plutus Wealth Management LLP owns 6.57 percent stake, and IIFL has 19.87 percent shareholding.

The book running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).