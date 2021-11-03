business Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep 18 | Internet IPOs: Subscribe Or Stay Away? IPOs of 3 unicorns- Nykaa, Policybazaar and Paytm- are expected to raise over $4 Billion in the coming days. A large number of new investors are entering these new-age companies. But is the euphoria over internet IPOs justified? What should a retail investor keep in mind while investing? Watch a stellar panel comprising Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPAF MF; Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO- Equity, Kotak MF; Shyam Sekhar, Ideator & Founder, ithought; and Deepak Shenoy, Founder, Capitalmind decode Internet IPOs on this special Diwali episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.