Metro Brands lists at 12.8% discount to issue price of Rs 500

Mumbai-based footwear retailer Metro Brands had a disappointing debut as the stock listed at a discount of 12.80 percent to the issue price on December 22.

It was third weak debut in December after Rategain Travel Technologies and Shriram Properties.

The stock opened at Rs 436 on the BSE against the final offer price of Rs 500 per share, while the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 437.

The change in market sentiment in the past few days was one of the major reasons for the weak listing. Valuation concerns and lower-than-expected subscription figures also dampened the sentiment.

The maiden public issue of Metro Brands was subscribed 3.64 times between December 10 and 14, with the maximum demand from qualified institutional buyers, who subscribed 8.49 times their reserved portion. Non-institutional investors bid for 3.02 times the allotted quota, while the retail portion was booked 1.13 times.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has mobilised Rs 1,367.5 crore through its public issue at the upper price band of Rs 500 per share.

Most analysts had assigned a "subscribe" rating to Metro Brands' IPO given its strong financials and cash flow generation, along with plans for aggressive product portfolio expansion and store addition.

Metro Brands has the third highest number of exclusive retail outlets in India at 586.

Metro retails its footwear under its own brands Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop, which complement the in-house brands.

"We believe Metro’s aggressive plans on store addition and product portfolio expansion would cater to the growing demand in branded footwear and pave the way for sustainable earnings growth and improved operational parameters in future. We recommend subscribe," said IDBI Capital.

Metro Brands is one of the largest footwear retailers with 3-4 percent market share in the organized industry. "It has reported strong financial performance with robust cash flow generation. The company is consistently paying dividend since FY2000. Thus, we assign a “subscribe for long term” rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.

