App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

MCX fixes $ 135 mn IPO price at Rs 1032/sh

India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative range of Rs 860-1032/share, after investors bid for more than 54 times the shares on offer in a sign of revival of the country's dormant primary market.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative range, after investors bid for more than 54 times the shares on offer in a sign of revival of the country's dormant primary market.


MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its shares on an exchange, has fixed the IPO price at Rs 1,032, raising Rs 6.6 billion, the company said in a newspaper advertisement on Monday.


The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd and investors including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda sold part of their holdings in the IPO.


About 6.4 million shares were offered in the IPO, in a price band of Rs 860 to Rs 1,032 a piece, including by other shareholders.


The first major IPO by an Indian company in seven months is seen as a test of demand for new share offerings after weak local markets and the euro zone debt crisis forced many companies to shelve equity sale plans last year.

Morgan Stanley , Citigroup Inc and India's Edelweiss Capital were the bookrunners for the IPO.

First Published on Feb 27, 2012 08:32 am

tags #IPO - Issues Open #MCX IPO #Multi Commodity Exchange IPO

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.