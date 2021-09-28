MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

LIC seeks to appoint CFO before its mega IPO planned in 2021/22

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC's top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

Reuters
September 28, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST

State-backed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of an initial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year.

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC's top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

LIC is currently under going a valuation exercise for an IPO that could be India’s biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around 900 billion Indian rupees by selling 5 percent-10 percent stake in the company by the end of the fiscal year that runs through March.

Recently, government appointed ten investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market to handle the offering.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #CFO #Companies #IPO #IPO - News #LIC
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.