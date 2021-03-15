Laxmi Organic Industries IPO subscribed 53%, retail portion fully booked on Day 1

live bse live

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 61 percent by noon on March 15, the first day of bidding as investors put in bids for 1.97 crore equity shares against the offer size of 3.25 crore shares, subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The portion reserved for retail investors was fully booked and that of non-institutional investors 3 percent but qualified institutional buyers were yet to bid for the issue.

A leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates (AI) and speciality intermediates (SI), Laxmi Organic plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the public issue comprising a fresh issue size of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share and the company has already raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors at the higher price band.

"We recommend subscribe on Laxmi Organic's IPO with a long term perspective given its striking growth plans led by 1) scheduled new acquisitions, 2) expansion of core business, 3) entry in high margin fluoro chemistry segments and 4) long term contracts for speciality intermediates," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

Laxmi Organic is India's largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate, with a 30 percent market share. It is the sole manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India, with a 55 percent market share.

"While growth has been muted in FY20 due to floods and low production along with weak spreads, we expect it to improve as new capacities and business segment come on stream in FY22 and FY23. On an annualised H1FY21 numbers, the stock is valued at PER of around 38x FY21, which is not expensive given the earnings driver once capacities get commissioned," said the brokerage.

The company's products find application in varied high-growth industries including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dyes & pigments, inks & coatings, paints, printing & packaging, flavours & fragrances, adhesives, etc.

It has a total capacity of around 240kmt. It is expanding AI capacity by 39.7kmt through inorganic route to 201kmt. It is also augmenting the capacity of SI business by 4.5kmt to 82.5kmt.

Laxmi Organic Industries shares were traded at a 69-77 percent premium (Rs 90-100) over the issue price of Rs 130 (the higher price band) in the grey market, the data available on IPO Watch showed.