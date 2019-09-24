App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC IPO may hit market on Sept 30, to fetch govt around Rs 600cr: Report

The stake sale is expected to help the government raise between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles its ticketing and catering operations, may launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 30, reports Mint.

The company is expected to release the price band for its IPO on September 25, the report said . This stake sale is likely to bring down the government's share in the state-run entity by around 12.5 percent from almost 100 percent at present.

The stake sale is expected to help the government raise between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore, reports  The Financial Express. The government hopes to offload around two crore shares in the public sector undertaking (PSU) via this IPO. The report added that IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities will be merchant bankers to this issue.

The development comes at a time when the country's stock market has rebounded following the Finance Minister's lowering of corporate tax and other fiscal steps taken recently. The Sensex has gained nearly 3,000 points since the corporate tax rate cut announcement on September 20.

In July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for FY20, up from Piyush Goyal's interim Budget target of Rs 90,000 crore. The IRCTC IPO is part of the same disinvestment programme.

In April, another railway entity Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was listed. The government had raised about Rs 480 crore via the 12.2 percent stake sale in RVNL.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) #Indian Railways #initial public offering (IPO) #IPO - Upcoming Issues #public sector undertaking (PSU)

