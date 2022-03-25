English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Gujarat Polysol Chemicals files preliminary papers for Rs 414 crore IPO

    The company plans to raise Rs 87 crore, which will be used to repay debt, while the promoters will also sell some of their stake.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

    Gujarat Polysol Chemicals has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator for raising funds via a Rs 414 crore initial public offering.

    The chemicals manufacturer plans to issue fresh shares of Rs 87 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 327 crore by promoters including Shaileshkumar Balvantrai Desai, Umang Shailesh Desai, and Polysol Financial Services LLP.

    The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

    Gujarat Polysol Chemicals is among the chemicals manufacturers for the infra-tech (construction), agro, dye and leather industries and is a leading supplier of powder surfactants in India. It is one of the top manufacturers of poly carboxylate ethers (PCE) liquid and powder in India.

    Click here to read all IPO-related news

    Close

    The Vapi-based company has an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 130,400 mt per annum across three units.

    It made a profit of Rs 15.52 crore on revenue of Rs 181.85 crore in the six months ended September 2021. Profit almost doubled to Rs 39.84 crore in FY21, but revenue declined 14 percent to Rs 379.6 crore from the previous year.

    The book running lead manager to the offer is INGA Ventures. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat Polysol Chemicals #IPO - News
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 01:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.