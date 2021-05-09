Fincare Small Finance Bank files DRHP with SEBI, plans to raise Rs 1,330 crore via IPO

The digital-first small finance bank is planning to mop up Rs 1,330 crore. (Representative image)

Fincare Small Finance Bank, the Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offering.

The digital-first small finance bank is planning to mop up Rs 1,330 crore through its public offer which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 330 crore by the bank, and an offer for sale of Rs 1,000 crore by promoter Fincare Business Services.

This offer includes a reservation for subscription by its employees.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue, while Ambit is the book running lead managers to the offer.

