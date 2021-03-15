English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Anupam Rasayan IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 2.75 times, HNI portion fully booked

"Though the valuations looks expensive on P/E multiple, we expect these to moderate in future on account of lower finance cost in future as the issue proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction," Chola Securities said.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Rs 760-crore public offer of Anupam Rasayan has, so far, been subscribed 2.75 times on the second day of bidding, March 15. The offer has received bids for 2.67 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 97 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The retail investors are lending support to the issue as the reserved portion for them has been oversubscribed by 5.08 times, while employees' portion has been booked 61 percent.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors has seen a subscription of 1.22 times, but qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 9,558 shares against the reserved portion of over 27 lakh shares.

Also read: Anupam Rasayan IPO: Top 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

The public issue, which is fully a fresh issue of Rs 760 crore, opened for bidding on March 12 and will close on March 16. The price band was set at Rs 553-555 per share. The funds will be utilised for repayment of debts.

Close

Related stories

Anupam Rasayan is custom synthesis and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, primarily focused on agrochemicals. The company has two distinct business verticals - Life sciences specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising of specialty pigment, dyes, and polymer additives. The company competes with leading players like PI Industries and Aarti Industries.

Also read: Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for bidding: Should you subscribe?

"The IPO is valued at 80x and 69x EPS for FY20 and annualized FY21, respectively. Though the valuations looks expensive on P/E multiple, we expect these to moderate in future on account of lower finance cost in future as the issue proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction," Chola Securities said.

"The company has strong and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations (MNCs), including, Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical and UPL, which has helped it expand product offerings and geographic reach across Europe, Japan, United States and India," added the brokerage which advised subscribing the issue for a long term.

Also readAnupam Rasayan IPO: Aggressively priced at 74x P/E for FY21, is it worth subscribing?

 

Also readCraftsman Automation IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Mar 15, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.