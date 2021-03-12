English
Ideas For Profit | Anupam Rasayan IPO: Aggressively priced at 74x P/E for FY21, is it worth subscribing?

Anupam Rasayan India, the Gujarat based custom synthesis and manufacturer, is hitting the IPO street today. How does the chemical player stack up against its bigger peers? And is the stock worth subscribing?

