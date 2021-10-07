Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment, grey market and listing date

live bse live

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by quarterly averages assets under management (QAAUM), is in the process of finalising the IPO share allotment. Investors can check the share allotment status either on the BSE or IPO registrar website.

On the BSE website, the allotment status can be checked by following these steps:

a) Select issue type "equity"

b) Select issue name "Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited"

c) Enter "Application Number" and "PAN Number"

d) Check the "I'm not a robot" box, and click on "search"

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on the IPO registrar's website:

a) Select IPO in dropdown "Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited"

b) Select eitheri) Application Number - enter Application Type (NON-ASBA / ASBA) and Application number, ORii) DPID / Client ID - select Depository (NSDL / CDSL), enter DPID and Client ID, OR

iii) Select PAN - enter PAN

c) Enter Captcha (mentioned above) and click on Submit button.

After the basis of allotment finalisation, the company will start refunding money to ineligible investors on October 7 and the successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts by October 8.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will list its equity shares on the bourses on October 11.

The trading premium in the grey market has increased a bit to Rs 30 from Rs 20 earlier as the company approaches listing date. Its shares were trading at Rs 742 in the grey market, a 4.2 percent premium over the expected final issue price of Rs 712 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was subscribed 5.25 times during September 29-October 1, receiving bids for more than 14.59 crore equity shares against IPO size of 2.77 crore equity shares, generating bids worth Rs 10,395 crore at upper price band Rs 712 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC successfully raised Rs 2,768 crore through its public issue that was comprised an offer for sale by promoters Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC.